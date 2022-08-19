Highway review: A crime thriller let down by poorly written characters

While the film begins with the interesting premise of a psycho killer who selects and kills his victims randomly, poor characterisation and an absurd climax let the viewers down.

Flix Review

Director KV Guhan’s Highway opens with these lines: “There will always be a reason why you meet people. Either you need to change your life or you are the one that’ll change later.” These lines sum up the crime thriller’s plot of how a journey accidentally brings together two people and an imminent danger.

A psycho killer is on the prowl maiming and killing young women. The police are unable to catch him as he does not have a set pattern; all his victims are randomly abducted and killed. There seems to be no motive behind the murders. It is with this interesting and engaging premise that the film begins.

Vishnu (Anand Deverakonda) is a wedding photographer. He has a loving family and a caring friend. Simply put, he is leading a happy life. In contrast, Thulasi (Manasa Radhakrishnan) is living in a virtual cage. This metaphor is explained when she is feeding some caged poultry. Her father has abandoned her. Her mother is unable to look after her any longer. And now, Thulasi, who is extremely vulnerable as she has never stepped out of her home, has to undertake a long journey to Mangaluru. Inevitably, she and Vishnu meet, and cross paths with the psycho killer. What happens then forms the rest of the story.

Highway is set in a dark world where no woman is safe. Women are either sexually harassed, assaulted or murdered. In this frightful world, Vishnu and his friend Samudram (played by comedian Sathya) bring some relief. When Vishnu asks probing questions about why Thulasi is going to Mangaluru, she breaks down. As the camera focuses on her, I anticipated that she would spill everything like in most Indian films, but she does not. It is a clever deviation.

Highway sticks true to the crime thriller genre without meandering into unnecessary details or scenes. But Guhan doesn’t delve deeply into the characters and focuses primarily on the crime story. Perhaps this is the film’s flaw, especially when a layer of romance is added. How can we root for the main characters when we don’t know much about them?

The other problem with the film is how the investigation officer Asha Bharath (Saiyami Kher) does not allow the audience to think or decipher things for themselves, which dilutes the ‘thrilling’ part. She keeps telling us why the case is hard to crack, what the modus operandi of the murderer is, where he probably is, etc. Though an important role, the unidimensional character does not give Saiyami enough scope for performance.

Abhishek Banerjee as psycho killer ‘D’ is absolutely terrific. His silence and long stares send shivers down your spine. Anand Deverakonda gives a convincing performance as a mature man who is sensitive to others’ emotions. Similarly, Manasa Radhakrishnan as a vulnerable young woman gives an impressive performance. Only John Vijay performs terribly. His acting is amateurish at best. It is quite unbelievable from an actor who gave a stunning performance in Sarpatta Parambarai as Daddy. Probably this is what the director wanted. One of the major letdowns for me was the climax. There was a foreshadowing of what was to come, but yet it feels too absurd when it happens.

Brilliant cinematography by Arun Kumar Selvaraj adds to the element of suspense and danger. Simon K King’s music compliments the narration.

Highway is streaming exclusively on aha.

