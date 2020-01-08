High expectations for Upendra’s ‘Buddhivantha 2’

Sandalwood

Upendra’s much-expected film Buddhivantha 2 went on the floors amidst a lot of expectations. Maurya DN is wielding the megaphone for this venture. While the title gave rise to speculations that it may be a sequel to the star’s hit movie Buddhivantha, the director clarified that it is not so.

The director had said in an interview much earlier, “From the time I started my script, I had Buddhivantha and Pithamaha in mind. Since one of Upendra’s films was already titled Buddhivantha, I was looking for another name. But I came back to Buddhivantha since the title fits the story. We had no choice but to go with this. However, it has nothing to do with Upendra’s previous film.”

Upendra will be playing dual roles in this film with Sonal Monteiro and Meghana Raj as the female leads. Buddhivantha 2 is bankrolled by TR Chandrashekar and Guru Kiran will score the music for the film. With Buddhivantha turning out to be a hit movie in the star’s career, expectations are high on Buddhivantha 2 though it is not a sequel.

It may be noted here that there was an announcement recently that Upendra’s next in the making will be Kabza, directed by R Chandru, with whom he had worked with in I Love You. The film was launched with a lot of fanfare and the official pooja on January 4.

Touted to be a high budget film, Kabza will be released in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali, with plans to dub it in Chinese.

Kabza’s story will revolve around the life of a powerful underworld don played by Upendra. The film is set in the 1980s and will feature a bevy of stars from various industries including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Pradeep Rawat, Manoj Bajpai, Samuthirakani and Nana Patekar (who was accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta).

