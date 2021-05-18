Hero MotoCorp to Yamaha: Two-wheeler firms extend warranty, free servicing period

Hero MotoCorp, which had earlier extended shutdown across its facilities, has resumed operations at three of its plants in Gurugram and Dharuhera, and Haridwar from Monday.

In light of the disruption caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, two-wheeler majors in India have extended warranty as well as free servicing period of their products. The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has extended the duration of all its warranty and free services amid lockdown in several states.

"For the benefit of all its existing customers, the company has extended the duration of the services that were getting exhausted during the ongoing period by 60 days," it said in a statement. “These durations have been extended to ensure that customers are not required to visit dealerships in a rush to avail of the services,” the statement added.

Hero MotoCorp is the third two-wheeler manufacturer to extend the warranty period and free service for its customers after Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) and Yamaha Motor India.

HMSI announced an extension of warranty and free vehicle service benefits till July 31, 2021, across all its dealership networks pan-India. "This extension will be applicable for all Honda 2Wheeler India's customers, whose vehicle's free service, warranty and extended warranty was originally ending between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2021," the company said in a statement.

Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha announced that it has extended benefits, including free service, normal and extended warranty, and annual maintenance contract on its two-wheelers till June 30.

Hero MotoCorp, which had earlier extended shutdown across its facilities that began in April, has resumed operations at three of its plants in Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand from Monday, May 17. Hero MotoCorp had initially halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22 to May 1, which was then extended till May 9, and later by another week to May 16.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India had announced that it will temporarily halt production operations across all of its four plants effective from May 1, 2021. "Honda will utilise this temporary production halt (1st May to 15th May 2021) for advancing its annual plant maintenance activities," the two-wheeler major said. "Depending upon the evolving Covid situation and the market recovery, Honda shall be reviewing its production plan in the subsequent months,” it added.

Yamaha on May 10 announced suspension of operations at its two India plants - at Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu and Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh -- between May 15 and May 31 due to COVID-19 spread. "The step has been taken to support the government in its fight against Covid-19 and break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. In the current scenario, the health and safety of its employees is the top priority for the company," Yamaha Motor India said.

