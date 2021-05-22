Hero MotoCorp to resume production at all plants from May 24

It had halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22.

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting production at all its manufacturing plants in India from Monday, May 24. Besides, the company had already commenced single shift production at three of its plants at Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in Uttarakhand from Monday, May 17.

"The other plants of Hero MotoCorp in India - Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, will also start single shift operations from May 24th. The Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana will also be operational from May 24th," the company said in a statement.

"In addition to producing for the domestic market in India, these plants will also have enhanced focus on catering to the 'Global Business' (GB) markets across the world." Furthermore, the company said that it continues to monitor the situation closely and will move to double-shift production gradually. Additionally, Hero MotoCorp said it has commenced a concerted initiative across the organisation as top priority to get the employees in the age group of 18-45 vaccinated.

"More than 90% of Hero MotoCorp employees above the age of 45 have already been vaccinated.”

"Strict safety and hygiene protocols are in place at all plant locations and offices in preparation for the gradual resumption of operations."

On May 9, Hero MotoCorp extended its shutdown till May 16. It had halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22 to May 1, which was then extended till May 9.

All corporate offices of the company have already been in work-from-home (WFH) mode.

Hero MotoCorp has also extended the duration of all its warranty and free services.

"For the benefit of all its existing customers, the company has extended the duration of the services that were getting exhausted during the ongoing period by 60 days," it said in a statement.

"These durations have been extended to ensure that customers are not required to visit dealerships in a rush to avail of the services."