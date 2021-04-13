Hero Group launches edtech company 'Vired' for professionals

The programmes offered will be in collaboration with universities including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Money Edtech

The Hero Group announced the launch of a new edtech company, Hero Vired, on Monday, taking on companies such as UpGrad. The company is looking to be an end-to-end learning ecosystem offering learners overall professional development. The company said it aims to train professionals and make them industry-ready for emerging jobs and professions.

The new platform is being headed by Akshay Munjal. According to MoneyControl, the initial investment of $10 million came from the Hero family. “With Hero Vired, the company aims to fill this gap and amplify the government’s vision of a self-reliant India by training professionals for industry,” it said in a statement.

The programmes offered will be in collaboration with universities including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Singularity University, among others.

At a launch event, Munjal said that the government wants to increase the gross enrolment ratio in higher education to 50%.

"If we continue doing what we are doing, we are not solving the problem, we will end up producing more graduates who are also unemployable...we want to break this vicious cycle. We are going to do this by partnering with some of the best global education institutions and universities, bringing in experienced faculty and industry practitioners and combining that with the best-in-class technology system," he said, according to PTI.

The platform currently offers certificate programmes in finance and related technologies, integrated programs in Data Science, Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence, full-stack development, Game Design, and Entrepreneurial Thinking and Innovation. Future programs will be in domains such as design, electronics, leadership, health management and emerging technologies, it added.

The company said some programmes would be aimed at working professionals by providing classes over the weekends and others for young professionals looking for a more intensive full-time experience.

“The programs are designed to provide a premium learning experience through highly engaged one-on-one interactive sessions with all learners for live online classes, doubt clarification and more personalised mentorship sessions,” Hero Vired said in a statement.

The Hero Vired Learning Experience platform has been built to offer features that make learning impactful via gamification, interactive support, peer-to-peer communication, high-quality content and high engagement-driven online instructor-led classes.

“Hero Vired is born from our experience as the Hero Group, the skills gaps that we see in the industry and our mission is to ensure that the young workforce can be mentored for overall professional development aimed at their future growth,” Munjal said in a statement.