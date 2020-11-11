Hero Electric and CredR partner to offer upgrade to electric bikes

CredR, an omni-channel two-wheeler used consumer brand has announced a collaboration with Electric Mobility OEM Hero Electric, whereby users can exchange any petrol-based two-wheeler for a Hero Electric scooter or bike. While exchanging the scooter, CredR will offer instant quotes for old petrol scooters thus reducing the upfront cost of Hero Electric scooters.

Users will be provided with convenience and hassle-free exchange of used two-wheelers for electric scooters and receive their new vehicle within days. Customers will need to bring in their old petrol 2-wheelers for a physical inspection and valuation at any Hero Electric showroom. An instant price quote/ estimate will be generated through the proprietary pricing application powered by CredR. To complete the transaction, CredR will verify the documents and the health of the petrol version of the two-wheeler. The exchange price will then be adjusted against the final cost of the new Hero Electric two-wheeler. Currently, the program is applicable in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Pune and will soon be expanded to other cities across India.

Speaking on the announcement, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “As one of the leading EV brands in India, we are looking to enhance the accessibility & affordability for e2W buyers. Post unlock, we have seen good demand for Hero e-scooters as a reliable and affordable personal mobility solution. We believe increased consciousness towards safer and affordable means for transportation will make more petrol buyers consider EV. At this juncture, the instant exchange scheme from CredR clubbed with unique leasing & low instalments will only help more people buy a Hero Electric scooter.”

Electric mobility has gained unprecedented importance in India over the last few years. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are becoming environment conscious and are moving towards the adoption of electric vehicles. Moreover, EVs are gaining higher acceptability due to the low purchase price, low running costs and ease of use.

Commenting on this collaboration, Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategic Officer, CredR said, “India’s Electric mobility landscape is going to change dramatically post COVID-19 pandemic and the sales are expected to rise. As the sales of overall two-wheelers will see a boom, there will also be a rise in sales of second-hand e-two wheelers. Currently, electric mobility contributes less than 1% of the two-wheelers market that can only increase from here. We are tremendously excited to partner with an industry giant like Hero Electric in bringing about this shift in the market.”