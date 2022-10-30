Heritage bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi, hundreds feared missing

The suspension bridge over the Machchu river in Morbi was recently reopened for the public after renovation.

news Accident

A nearly century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday, October 30. Hundreds of people fell into the river and were trapped under the structure, and reports state that as many as 500 people who were standing on the bridge are feared missing. The bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation on October 26, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, they said.

"Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals," local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said.

Responding to the mishap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and said that he had spoken to the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and asked for urgent mobilisation of rescue ops to the site. Taking to his Twitter account, the Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

According to eyewitnesses, there were several women and children on the hanging bridge when it snapped. Further details are awaited.