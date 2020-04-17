Here's where the climax scene of 'Trance' was shot

The film has been released on Amazon Prime and is doing well among the netizens.

Here is interesting information about Trance. Those who have watched the film must be aware that the climax portion was set in a red light area in Amsterdam. However, it has now been revealed that the team did not shoot those scenes in the real location but had sets erected in Kochi. Reports are that the filmmakers were keen on shooting the portions there and had applied for permission but it was later denied. Following this, the sets were erected in Kochi.

Trance was one of the biggest hits in the Malayalam film industry this year and Fahadh Faasilâ€™s performance in it was lauded by the critics. The film was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime and is doing well among the netizens.

Trance, scripted by Vadakkan Vincent was produced and directed by Anwar Rasheed. The film starred Fahadh Faasil in the lead role with Nazriya, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi and Alphonse Puthran also included to the star cast.

Fahadh Faasil's next release will be Malik, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The technical crew of Malik includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing. The film is bankrolled by Anto Joseph under his banner.

On the star cast roped in for Malik, we hear that Parvathy and Kunchacko Boban, who had both worked with Fahadh in Take Off, have been assigned important roles. Biju Menon, Vinay Forrt and Nimisha Sajayan have been roped in as well. Malik is expected to hit the marquee this year.

The starâ€™s other projects are Thankam and Bilal and are in the post-production mode.

Fahadh Faasil has also signed up for another new project. The film, which will be directed by Sajimon, will also have Joju George playing an important role.

