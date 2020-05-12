Here's what we know of Miheeka Bajaj, actor Rana Daggubati's fiancee

Rana took to social media on Tuesday to announce his engagement to Miheeka.

Flix Wedding

Actor Rana Daggubati on Tuesday took to social media to announce that Miheeka Bajaj, an interior designer based in Mumbai, had said ‘yes’ to him. Rana, who is 35 years old, shared a picture of the two of them while making the announcement.

Miheeka runs an event management and decor company called Dew Drop Design Studio. According to reports, Miheeka, a native of Hyderabad, got into design and decor because of her love for Indian architecture.

She also holds a diploma in interior design from Rachna Sansad in Mumbai and has done her MA at the Chelsea University of Art and Design, London.

According to her Instagram, she also writes, and has a blog called Pixie Dust.

Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj and father Suresh Bajaj own the jewellery brand Krsala. The couple live in Hyderabad. Bunty Bajaj is an alumnus of Hyderabad’s Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and is a jewellery designer.

Speaking to the e-magazine You and I, Miheeka in an interview in 2018 had said that her mother was initially involved in events and weddings and later became one of the top wedding décor planners in India.

Miheeka with her mother Bunty

“Décor is something I grew up seeing; it’s more or less etched in my subconscious. For a creative person there can’t be a better field of work to be involved in, because you get to move on to new projects in a very short span of time, thus getting to do something new and exciting very often,” Miheeka had said then.

On last year’s Mother’s Day, Miheeka had put up a picture with her mother where she thanked her for being her strength and support. “thank you for being my pillar of strength, and the strongest support system anyone could ask for... there’s no one like you... you are the most beautiful, caring, big hearted, creative, hard working, compassionate person I know.. if I could be quarter of the woman you are I’d consider myself lucky... love you (sic),” she wrote.

Miheeka with her brother

Miheeka also has a brother named Samarth, as per a report in 2017, who heads Krsala’s management and production. Samarth is married to Sasha, who is the sister of a prominent fashion designer, Kunal Rawal.

Miheeka with Samarth and Sasha

Miheeka had told You and I in 2018 that her brother is investing in a new venture that is going to be India’s first Bollywood-based indoor attraction in Mumbai. “It will be called House of Stars, and we will be recreating scenes from iconic Bollywood films that span across decades,” Miheeka had said.

Miheeka with her father Suresh