Here's how you can avail the 20-kilolitre free water scheme in Hyderabad

To avail the scheme, Hyderabad consumers will have to link their Aadhaar numbers to their Customer Account Numbers (CANs) on the water bill.

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced the implementation of up to 20 kilolitres of free drinking water supply per month to consumers of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) under the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The government also issued guidelines for implementation of the water supply for each month.

Out of 10.6 lakh concerns under the HMWSSB, close to nine lakh consumers will be eligible for this scheme, according to reports.

With effect from December 2020, domestic slum consumers will not be issued water bills under the scheme and will not have to fix individual water meters. The water consumption will be assessed through slum docket water meters.

Individual domestic consumers should get water meters installed to avail the free water scheme. Consumption above the 20 KL threshold will be charged as per applicable tariff with effect from December 2020.

For apartment buildings and bulk consumers, the consumption will be measured for individual flats or houses. The HMWSSB will indicate the parameters required for the water meters so that consumers are at liberty to get meters of the same specification installed at their own cost.

To avail the scheme, consumers should preferably have their Aadhaar numbers linked to their Customer Account Numbers (CANs). The Aadhaar linkage can be taken up through MeeSeva centres or through HMWSSB website. Customers are advised to fix their water meters by March 31 through empanelled meter agencies. The scheme will kick in from the date of meter installation.

The name on the Aadhaar card and the HMWSSB bill has to be the same for individual houses and domestic slum houses. For buildings managed by societies and Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), a consumer can procure a letter from the society or RWA authorising the registration of the Aadhaar number of the nominated person (a member of the society/RWA) against their CAN.

As Aadhaar authentication and meter fixing is expected to take time, the serving of bills will be issued at once from April 1 for those eligible under the scheme. HMWSSB will also set up a Customer Relationship Management Center to implement the scheme. For queries related to the scheme, the public can reach out to the customer care number 155 313 set up by the HMWSSB or to www.hyderabadwater.gov.in

The move is expected to benefit a little over 10 lakh households, according to the government. The Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao made the announcement for the scheme on December 20, 2020.