Films by actors Suriya and Mahesh Babu have made it to the top.

Twitter India released 2020's most tweeted movie hashtags and Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) has come on top of Telugu movies. In Tamil, it is Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, which released early in January this year, was released alongside Allu Arjun's blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapuramloo. Though AV was successful at the box office, Sarileru Neekevvaru became popular on social media.

Mahesh Babu and Prakash Raj played important roles in this film along with Rashmika Mandanna. This action comedy film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Soorarai Pottru, on the other hand, helmed by Sudha Kongara, directly released on the streaming platform this November. This was the first big Kollywood film to release directly on OTT. Though this film just released this November, it has managed to become the most talked-about Tamil movie on Social media.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will start shooting for his upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata from January 2021. Initially, it was reported that the project will go on the floors post-Dussehra and the makers are planning to shoot the first schedule in the US.

Later a source close to the actor was quoted by Times of India saying that Mahesh will only shoot for his next film come January. Recently the makers officially announced that Keerthy Suresh has been signed as the leading lady. Mahesh Babu also has a project with director Vamshi Paidipally in the offing. After the success of Maharshi, the duo will be reuniting for this new project. Since the release of their last film, both of them have become good friends.

While Suriya is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam's Netflix series Navarasa he will also be teaming up with director Pandiraj for a project which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. It was expected that Suriya would commence shooting for Vetrimaran's Vaadivasal later this month, and the industry grapevine is that Suriya's project with Pandiraj would go on floors after Vaadivasal.

