Hereâ€™s the list of Malayalam movies releasing for Onam 2022

Nayanthara and Prithvirajâ€™s â€˜Goldâ€™, directed by Alphonse Puthren, was meant to be an Onam release, but got pushed by a week.

In the past few weeks, multiple movie releases happened every weekend in Keralaâ€™s theatres, in an effort it seemed to make up for the humongous delay for movies that had piled up during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this week, even with Onam around the corner, there are no big star releases. Nayanthara and Prithvirajâ€™s Gold, directed by Alphonse Puthren, was meant to be an Onam release, but got pushed by a week. Alphonse, who directed movies like Premam and Neram, tweeted that work on the movie has resulted in the delay and that the team hopes to make up for it when the film releases. The movies awaiting release on September 8, Thursday â€“ the main Onam day â€“ are as follows:

Ottu â€“ A much-anticipated film, it brings Arvind Swami to Malayalam cinema after 26 years. Arvind had last acted in a Malayalam film in 1996 in Bharathanâ€™s Devaragam, opposite Sreedevi. He and Kunchacko Boban will lead Ottu â€“ meaning betrayal â€“ a film directed by Fellini TP, who made Theevandi. Ottu is an action movie centred on a man who has lost his memory. The trailer also shows Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in a scene. Eesha Rebba plays the female lead.

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case â€“ The film is based on noted Malayalam writer GR Indugopanâ€™s story Ammini Pilla Vettu Case. Actors Padmapriya, Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew play lead characters in the film, which is directed by Sreejith N, who has earlier written films like Bro Daddy and Pakida. Oru Thekkan Thallu Case revolves around a crime committed in a village.

Pathombatham Nootandu (19th century) â€“ Directed by Vinayan and starring actor Siju Wilson in the lead, the film is based on the real life stories of social reformers such as Arattupuzha Velayudha Paniker, Nangeli and Kayamkulam Kochunni. Siju plays Velayudha Paniker while Kayadu Lohar plays Nangeli and Chemban Vinod plays Kochunni.

