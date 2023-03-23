‘Height of dictatorship’: Activists, politicians condemn arrest of Chetan Ahimsa

Actor Chetan Ahimsa has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days over a tweet in which he stated that "Hindutva is built on lies."

Chetan Kumar's recent arrest has sparked a wave of reactions with many expressing their support for the actor and calling for his immediate release. Chetan Kumar, a Kannada actor and social activist, was taken into custody by the Bengaluru police on Tuesday, March 21. The police arrested him over a tweet he made on March 20, in which he stated that "Hindutva is built on lies." Chetan, who is also known as Chetan Ahimsa, was then ordered by a Bengaluru court to be placed in judicial custody for a period of 14 days.

Chetan Ahimsa has been actively involved in various social causes and is well-known for his activism. He was charged with the offence of promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. The charges were made in response to his tweet, where he had debunked the claims made by right-wing groups. These included the assertion that the Babri Masjid was the birthplace of the Hindu deity Ram and the belief that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, who are regarded as fictional characters by historians, were responsible for the death of Tipu Sultan.

“Criticisms that are much harsher than Chetan’s were made by the maker of our Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar and other social reformers such as Periyar. If what Chetan has said is a crime, then Periyar would have been in jail for his entire life. Criticism is part of our rights, if anybody can say that my sentiments are hurt and the state takes action and arrests people then what is the kind of state we are living in?” said BT Venkatesh, an advocate and founder of Reach Lawyer, a network of lawyers and activists for protection of human rights. He further added that the arrest of Chetan was illegal and a serious offence against the Constitution.

Many took to Twitter to voice their support for Chetan, calling for his immediate release. Dilip Mandal, a journalist, said "My good friend & Kannada star, Chetan Ahimsa, a Lingayat, has been put in jail for speaking out against Hindutva & stating that it is based on lies. Let's engage in dialogue to discuss our differences. This is why we have a tradition of “vada” in the Buddhist tradition.”

Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan, better known as Thol Thirumavalavan, an MP from Chidambaram constituency in Tamil Nadu said, “We condemn the action of the Karnataka government in arresting the Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa. Let's defeat Hinduism with equality. We appreciate the courage of the actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa who spoke out against the Sangh Parivar.”

Telangana Finance Minister K T Rama Rao tweeted: “In BJP ruled Karnataka 14 days jail for an ‘offensive’ tweet. In Telangana, we’ve been tolerating direct & horrible insults to our CM, Ministers and Legislators. May be we need to give them back in same coin, what say people? Right to Freedom of expression is not Right to Abuse.”

In BJP ruled Karnataka 14 days jail for an ‘offensive’ tweet



In Telangana, we’ve been tolerating direct & horrible insults to our CM, Ministers and Legislators



May be we need to give them back in same coin, what say people?



Journalist Nilanjana Roy said, "It is ridiculous that Chetan Ahimsa should be arrested for expressing his opinion, backed by a factual argument — when so much in the way of open hate speech has been encouraged without penalties, FIRs or arrests. He should be released and free to voice his personal opinions."

It is ridiculous that @ChetanAhimsa should be arrested for expressing his opinion, backed by a factual argument — when so much in the way of open hate speech has been encouraged without penalties, FIRs or arrests.



Others saw Ahimsa's arrest as an example of the crackdown by authorities on activists and those who speak out against the government. Social Democratic Party of India secretary for Dakshina Kannada district, Akbar Belthangady said, "The freedom of expression given by Baba Saheb Ambedkar is being suppressed. Chetan Ahimsa raised his voice for the truth but has been remanded in legal custody for 14 days. Anyone who speaks against the BJP is being silenced. It is the height of dictatorship."