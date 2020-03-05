Hebah Patel to feature in a song in Ram Pothineni’s ‘Red’

The film is a remake of the Tamil hit film ‘Thadam’ which had Arun Vijay in the lead.

Flix Tollywood

The upcoming Ram Pothineni starrer Red will have Hebah Patel shaking a leg with the lead actor for a special song. Reports are that the film’s director was looking to sign on a lead actor for this song before narrowing in on Hebah as the right choice. This massy and an energetic song will be filmed at a popular studio in Hyderabad, we hear.

Red is the remake of the hit Tamil movie Thadam, which had Arun Vijay in the lead. Ram will be reprising Arun’s role in this flick. Directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravikishore under the banner Sri Sravanthi Movies, this action thriller will have three heroines in the star cast - Nivetha Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer. The technical crew of the Telugu version includes Mani Sharma for music, Sameer Reddy for cinematography and Junaid Siddiqui for editing.

The teaser of Red has been unveiled online and has garnered the attention of the film buffs. Also, it has been confirmed that the film will hit the marquee on April 9.

Thadam was an action crime thriller film that was written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Inder Kumar under the banner Redhan – The Cinema People. The film had Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, and Vidya Pradeep playing the main leads. The music was composed by Arun Raj, with cinematography by Gopinath and editing by N. B. Srikanth.

It may be noted here that Ram Pothineni’s last film release was iSmart Shankar and it went on to become a huge hit. The film was directed by Puri Jagannath and Ram Pothineni played the title role in it while Nabha Natesh and Nidhi Agarwal were the female leads.