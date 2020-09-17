Heavy rains in Telangana leave three dead in separate incidents

A woman was washed away in Vikarabad district, while two people died in Hyderabad when a wall collapsed on them.

Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Telangana with streams and rivulets overflowing in the state on Wednesday. A total of three people died in two separate incidents due to heavy rains. While a woman was washed away and died in Vikarabad district, two people died after a wall collapsed onto them Medipally, Hyderabad.

The mishap happened in Vikarabad when a family of agricultural labourers consisting of six children, and a married couple – Dasharath and Anitabai – were returning home in the evening at around 4:30 on Wednesday. The Shahpur Thanda stream was overflowing heavily on the path they had to cross.

Speaking to the News Minute, Marpalli SI, Sathish Kasturi said, “As it was already raining heavily, the family waited for a while before crossing. However, as the rain was not reducing, the family started moving towards the other end, by holding each other’s hand.”

While the Dasharath and three of the children reached the other side, Anitabai lost her balance, and she and the other three other children slipped into the water. “The children were clinging on to a tree in the water. The mother swept further away by 300 to 400 meters. Later on, locals intervened and rescued the children, while Anitabai’s body was found against a tree at a distance,” Kasturi added.

Anitabai was 38. Videos of locals rescuing the children have also surfaced online, in which they were seen entering the stream and rescued the family with the help of a rope.

In the incident in Hyderabad, Praveen and Mohan, residents of Vishnupuri colony, who were on a two-wheeler, tried to take shelter from the downpour by a temple wall in Peerzadiguda.

The temple wall which was already soaked in the rain, collapsed leaving the duo dead on the spot. The disaster response force has recovered the dead bodies from the debris. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy, according to media reports.