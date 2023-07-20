Heavy rains in Telangana, govt declares two-day holiday for educational institutions

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, the monsoon has been active over Telangana.

news Rains

Following heavy rains in the state, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday, July 20 declared a two-day holiday for all educational institutions in the state. Schools and colleges will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, as per the order.

“Keeping in view the heavy rainfall in the state and under instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday,” she tweeted.

Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday. — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) July 20, 2023

Widespread rains continued across Telangana since Monday, July 17 with the India Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad remarking that the monsoon across the state is likely to continue at least until Thursday night.

In view of heavy rain forecast in Hyderabad, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday directed senior officials from the MA&UD department to take all necessary measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall and ensure public safety.