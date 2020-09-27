With heavy rains this season, ten districts in AP received excess rainfall

Thunderstorms and lightning will continue in Andhra in isolated places till September 30, as per IMD.

As many as ten districts in Andhra have received excess rainfall in the last four months, as per the Indian Meteorological Department cumulative data for the period of June 1 to September 26. Five districts in Andhra have reported rainfall beyond 60% of the usual quantum. Kadapa leads the pack of five southern districts with 115% more rainfall, followed by Anantapur (83%), Chittoor and Kurnool (76%) and Nellore (66%).

Five coastal districts registered 20% to 59% more rainfall than usual, Prakasam (44%), Guntur (55%), Krishna (26%), West Godavari (41%) and East Godavari (36%).

In north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram registered normal rainfall while Srikakulam is the lone district with a deficit rainfall of 25% at a time when most of the state witnessed copious rains.

In terms of actual rainfall in millimeter unit measurement, West Godavari district recorded 1,078 mm against a normal of 763 mm while Prakasam recorded 535.1 mm against a normal of 370.4 mm.

According to the IMD, a weather warning has also been issued for the state of Andhra Pradesh till September 30. According to this, thunderstorms along with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in Northern Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places in NCAP and Yanam, Rayalaseema.

With heavy rains in the last couple of days, several low-lying areas in the state were also affected. Nandyal town in Kurnool has been the worst hit with the floods. Several people were also shifted to government rehabilitation centers on Saturday in the town, according to the IANS.

(With IANS Inputs)