Heavy rains predicted in Kerala for next two days

Extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted for Kannur and Kasaragod districts for July 11.

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted heavy rains to lash parts of the state for Saturday and Sunday. Red and orange colour warnings have been issued to multiple districts for the day. Orange colour code warning, implying district authorities to be prepared to take action, has been declared for Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur for Saturday (July 10).

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in these districts for the day. Yellow colour code warning, implying authorities to keep updated on changing weather conditions, is declared, for Thiruvananthauram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Wayanad and Kasaragod. Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted in these districts.

Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted for Kannur and Kasaragod districts for July 11. Red colour code warning implying authorities to take necessary action, has also been declared in the two districts. More than 204.4 millimetres of rainfall, amounting to extremely heavy rainfall, is expected in the districts. Orange colour code warning has been announced for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad for the same day. Isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is predicted for these districts. Yellow warning has been issued meanwhile,to Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta,Alappuzha, Kottayam,Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in these districts. On July 12, an orange warning was issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Yellow colour code warnings are issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad for July 12.

On Friday also, parts of the state witnessed heavy rainfall. The state has witnessed a deficit of the monsoon rains this year since the past one month. However, IMD has declared heavy showers for the coming days across the state. However in May, the state recorded 115.4 mm, a departure of 126% from normal rainfall between May 20 to 26. Excessive summer rains were witnessed in March, April and May also.

