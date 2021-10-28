Heavy rains predicted in coastal Tamil Nadu, IMD issues orange alert

On Thursday, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts are expected to witness heavy rains.

An orange alert has been issued for the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30, following the possibility of heavy rains and even very heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai announced on Wednesday. The orange alert is for the government departments concerned to prepare themselves to handle rain-related issues including possibilities of heavy rains leading to inundation of various places as well as other natural phenomenon associated with very heavy rains.

The possibility of rainfall touching 11.4 cm to 20.4 cm in one or two places in coastal districts has also been predicted by the IMD. The IMD has noted the presence of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and said that the weather system is likely to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast. This would continue for the next three days resulting in heavy rains on October 29 and October 30.

It has predicted heavy rains in Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts on Thursday and in Karaikal also. On Friday and Saturday, it predicted heavy rains over coastal and south Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry.

Eight districts of Tamil Nadu including Madurai, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Ramanathapuram are expected to get heavy to very heavy rainfalls on Sunday as well.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday had directed senior officials and deputy commissioners to take appropriate precautionary measures to prevent flooding and minimise losses owing to the North East Monsoon. The Chief Minister, addressing the bureaucrats, urged all the departments to work in unison to avert flooding and save human lives.

"Ensure adequate stock of food grains, life saving drugs, antidote for snake bite and medical equipment including oxygen cylinders on hand," he advised. The collectors should desilt canals, evict encroachments (on waterways) and facilitate the recharge of ground water besides avert damage due to floods,” he said.

Reviewing the state's preparedness to tackle the monsoon, Stalin asked the officials to keep in mind the safety of the reservoirs and release the surplus water and protect the dams. "People's safety and wellbeing is also important. Provide relief to the affected on time. Take precautionary steps to prevent flooding," he said.

"Nine districts including Kanyakumari, Nilgiris and Erode, have received heavy rains during October, so we have to work carefully," he said.