Heavy rains predicted across Karnataka till September 9

A yellow warning has been issued to several districts in the state and fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the sea as fast winds are expected.

Heavy rains are expected in Karnataka till Friday, September 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Heavy rains are going to lash Bengaluru, three districts of coastal Karnataka and hilly regions of the state from Sunday, September 4. A yellow warning has been issued to Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikmagalur districts between September 5 to 9. Incessant rains have continued in the state for a month.

Fishermen have been told not to venture into the sea as dangerous speedy winds are predicted. The rains are expected to pound the northern districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri and Davanagere for the next four days. Meanwhile, heavy rains are predicted on the first day of the week â€” Monday, September 5 â€” in Bengaluru city. The capital city has been facing heavy rains over the past week, and several regions, especially in IT corridors, have witnessed inundation.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is visiting the flood affected localities and directing officials to respond to the flood affected local residents. Mahadevapura, Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road stretches of roads are inundated affecting the movement of software professionals.

The companies have written to the government and conveyed their displeasure over crumbling infrastructure due to heavy rains. Thousands of houses have been inundated across Bengaluru and authorities have said that encroachments blocking the flow of floodwater will be removed in a war footing.

On August 30, several parts of Bengaluru including areas like Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout saw massive flooding. In these areas, traffic was also impacted and many vehicles were seen travelling through knee-deep and ankle-deep puddles at a snailâ€™s pace. Traffic was majorly impacted on the Outer Ring Road, which also connects the city to the tech parks located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. ORR Bellandur near Eco Space saw major flooding as rainwater overflowed from stormwater drains onto the street.