Heavy rains lash northern Kerala, 427 people shifted to relief camps in Wayanad

A 24-hour control room has been set up in Kozhikode collectorate and a warning has been issued to fishermen not to venture out to sea.

Incessant rains and unprecedented winds have wreaked havoc in northern Kerala in the last few days with rivers overflowing in parts of Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, necessitating shifting of people to shelters. As many as 427 people, including two pregnant women and seven children, have been shifted to eight rehabilitation camps opened in Wayanad district, official sources said.

Heavy rains were reported in the northernmost district of Kasaragod, where the Tejaswini and Madhuvahini rivers have been overflowing since early this week, causing flooding in many parts of the district. The Malappuram district authorities have issued a warning that water levels in Punnapuzha, Karakodan and Kalakkan rivers are likely to increase as heavy downpour has been reported in Gudalur and Nadukani regions in the western ghats.

Many trees were uprooted in the heavy rains and winds in Kavilumpara in Kuttiadi town in Kozhikode district. An alert has also been issued to residents on the banks of Chaliyar river after the water level rose, officials said. Further, a 24-hour control room has been set up in Kozhikode collectorate and a warning has been issued to fishermen not to venture out to sea. One fisherman died as his boat capsized in the deep sea on Tuesday, July 12, and his body was recovered early on Thursday, July 14 from Koyilandy.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the eastern region of Malabar. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had put in place an orange warning in four districts â€” Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod â€” in the state for July 14. For July 15, a yellow warning is in place for Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.