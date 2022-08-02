Heavy rains to lash Bengaluru, orange warning in parts of Karnataka

The IMD has predicted that rain and thundershowers are very likely in Bengaluru over the next two days.

Parts of Karnataka are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rains, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange and yellow warnings for the next few days. In a bulletin on Tuesday, August 2, the IMD has predicted showers in the state, including Bengaluru, till August 4. The department has issued yellow warning in 19 districts in the state, predicting heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) in isolated areas.

The forecast also says that an orange warning has been issued in eight districts for Tuesday, August 2; nine districts for Wednesday; 11 districts for Thursday and nine districts for Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue in coastal areas of Karnataka, Dakshina Karnataka, Udupi and Uttara Kannada till Friday. However, both Bengaluru Rural and Urban districts have been issued a yellow warning for only Tuesday.

The IMD has predicted that rain and thundershowers are very likely in Bengaluru over the next 48 hours, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 30°C and 20°C respectively. Moderately heavy rains were reported in the city on the night of Monday, August 1, with trees being uprooted. The IMD said that Bengaluru received about 45.7 mm rainfall on Monday night.

IMD has also warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea. According to the IMD website, the following alerts have been issued for the next four days:

August 2: Yellow warning is issued to Bijapur, Koppal, Raichur, Bagalkot, Gadag, Ballari, Dharwad, Uttar Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikmagalur, Kodagu, Tumkur, Mandya, Chikballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and Kolar.

August 3: Orange warning has been issued in Uttar Kannada, Udupi, Dakshin Kannada, Shimoga, Chikmagalur, Kodagu and Hassan. Yellow warning has been sounded in Gulbarga, Bijapur, Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Chikballapur and Kolar.

August 4: Orange warning in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Kodagu and Hassan. A yellow warning is in place in Gulbarga, Bijapur, Bagalkot, Tumkur, Mysore and Chamarajanagar.

August 5: An orange warning has been issued for Uttar Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Kodagu, Hassan, Tumakuru and Ramanagara. A yellow warning has issued for Bijapur, Koppal, Chikballapur, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban.

August 6: An orange warning has been issued for Bidar, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikmagalur and Kodagu. A yellow warning has been issued for Gulbarga, Dharwad, Haveri, Davanagere, Ballari, Chitradurga and Hassan.