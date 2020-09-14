Heavy rains in Kerala, yellow warning issued in many districts

Heavy rains are likely to prevail in Kerala until September 17, Thursday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala this week. A yellow warning has been issued for several districts this week, until Thursday, September 17. Ten districts have been issued a yellow warning (Asking authorities to stay updated) on Monday. Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod are expected to receive isolated heavy showers on Monday.

For Tuesday, September 15, a yellow warning has been issued in eight districts. These are Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and the northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The yellow warnings will be in place only in five districts on September 16, Wednesday, which will receive isolated heavy showers. These are Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. These districts are expected to get 64.5 to 115.5 mm of rainfall per day.

On September 17, Thursday, a yellow warning has been issued for seven districts, namely Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

On Sunday, the district of Kasargod received heavy showers with the IMD issuing an orange warning (Asking authorities to be prepared) to the district.

With strong wind speeds going up to 45-55 kilometres per hour likely to prevail in Kerala’s coast, fishermen too have been issued a warning against venturing out into the sea during these days.

A high wave alert in the range of 2.5-3.1 meters is forecast till 11:30 pm of September 15, along the coast of Kerala from Pozhiyoor to Kasargod, with surface current speeds between 49-75 cm/sec.

Apart from the IMD, the Kerala government has involved private weather agencies to improve weather forecasting and climate change alerts in the state. The state government has roped in Skymet Weather, IBM Weather company and Earth Networks to source their expert services. The firms have been roped in for “ensemble predictions to improve extreme weather alert services in the state.”