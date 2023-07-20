Heavy rains: Flood-prone districts of Andhra issued alert

Several districts in Telangana are witnessing heavy rainfall leading to the rise of the water level in Godavari river, Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem-Bhadradri district. The rise in the water level is being closely monitored by the officials from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Officials at AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) stated that the districts in Godavari region of Andhra Pradesh are not in immediate threat but the Collectors of the flood-prone districts have been alerted.

The water levels of Godavari and its tributaries have been steadily rising since Wednesday, July 19 when floodwaters from Telangana's major reservoirs were released into the river, following continuous rainfall.

According to the AP Disaster Management department, a heavy rain alert has been issued throughout the state for Saturday, July 22. The agency officials told TNM that flood water from Bhadrachalam is expected to flow to Dowleswaram barrage in Rajahmundry in AP by Friday. Bashwanth Reddy, project manager at APSDMA, told TNM â€œIt takes 21 hours for flood water to reach Dowleswaram from Bhadrachalam. The water level is currently at 40.1 feet at Bhadrachalam according to latest readings on Thursday. When the water level reaches 43 feet, the first warning will sound, warning people who live along the banks to take precautions for their safety. At present the Alluri Sitharamaraju, East Godavari, West Godavari, BR Ambedkar Konaseema, and Eluru district collectors were alerted about the situation.

Meanwhile, coastal regions in the north districts and Yanam region in Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning for the next four days, beginning on Thursday, July 20. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Yanam, south coastal districts and Rayalaseema will witness strong winds with speed 30-40 kmph until July 23. Chintur and Kunavaram of Alluri Sitharamaraju district recorded 102.8 mm and 94.6 mm rainfall respectively. Kukunoor in Eluru recorded 82 mm rainfall on Wednesday. Due to a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. various districts, including Visakhapatnam,Krishna, Guntur, and Palndu also experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, IMD said in its forecast.