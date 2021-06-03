Heavy rains expected in Telangana over next 5 days: IMD

Several districts are expected to witness very heavy rainfall on June 3 and 4.

Telangana is expected to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds for the next five days, as per the India Meteorological Departmentâ€™s (IMD) forecast. While light to moderate rainfall is expected across parts of Telangana for the next four days, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur in all the districts on June 3 and June 4, 2021. Predicting severe showers in the southwestern and central areas, IMD has issued an orange alert for June 3 and 4.

Very heavy rainfall, in the range of 115.6 to 204.4 mm, is expected in several districts including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal Rural and Warangal Urban. Heavy downpours, in the range of about 64.5 to 115.5 mm, are expected in districts like Komaram Bheem, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Ranga Reddy, Mahaboobnagar, Nagar-Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanapet and Jogulamba-Gadwal.

According to the IMD, on May 3, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, while Nalgonda recorded the highest at 39 degrees Celsius along with Adilabad at 36.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature lowered to 27.5 degrees Celsius in Hanamkonda due to the constant downpour, making it unusually cooler for this time of the year. The highest temperature in several sections of the state is forecast to be below 40 degrees Celsius, with a minimum temperature of 23 to 26 degrees Celsius over the course of next for days.

As the rainfalls continue in the central and southwest districts of Telangana, the southwest monsoon has arrived in Kerala and is expected to move into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, some parts of the central Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep, some more parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, some parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and other parts of the south and central Bay of Bengal.