Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, red warning in three districts

Holidays have been declared for educational institutions in six districts - Ernakulam, Kannur, Idukki, Thrissur, Kottayam, and Kasargod.

As heavy rains continued to lash Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, July 5, issued a red warning in three districts of the state for the day, and orange warning in the remaining 11 districts. The red alert has been issued for Idukki, Kannur and Kasargod. Holidays have been declared for educational institutions in six districts - Ernakulam, Kannur, Idukki, Thrissur, Kottayam, and Kasargod.

According to reports, at least two persons died due to the rains while one has gone missing. This includes a class 6 student who died after a tree fell on her on July 3. The victim has been identified as Ayshath Minha, a Class VI student of Government Higher Secondary School in Puthige panchayat of Kasaragod district.

In addition, flood alerts have been issued in areas adjacent to dams, including Maniyar Dam, Kallupara and Pullakkair stations of Manimala river and in Idukki. Shutters of the Pambla dam and Kallurutti dams in Idukki were raised and water was released, however the district administration said there was no need for panic.

The State Education Minister V Sivankutty, on Tuesday, advised the district collectors to announce holidays for educational institutions the previous day, if they felt the need, as it might cause unnecessary confusions and difficulties if done in the morning. The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also advised the fishermen not to go fishing for the next three days, in view of the IMD prediction.

The Idukki district administration has also banned night travel in Idukki between 7 pm and 6 am, from July 5 until further notice, in view of the possibility of landslides in the region.