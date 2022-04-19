Heavy rains in Bengaluru to continue for next few days

According to IMD officials, a trough running through Telangana and Tamil Nadu and a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal are causing the rains in Karnataka.

news Weather

Residents of Bengaluru will get no respite from rains for the next few days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered showers across the city over the next week. According to the IMD, several parts of Karnataka will see rains during this period as well. Some parts of the state including the capital Bengaluru have already been witnessing rains for the past few days.

According to IMD officials, there is a trough running from Telangana to Tamil Nadu across the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh, which explains the rains in Bengaluru. Another cause for this is a cyclonic circulation off the coast of Tamil Nadu, Dr Geeta Agnihotri, scientist, IMD, said. “Under the influence of this system, the entire south interior Karnataka has received fairly widespread rains,” she said. The official added that while the rains will continue during the week, the intensity will decrease as the weather systems pass.

Speaking to TNM on Tuesday, April 19, Dr Agnihotri said that over the last 24 hours, Bengaluru received 32.8 mm of rain. The weather station at the Kempegowda International Airport received 39.6 mm of rainfall during the same period, she added.

Bengaluru has been witnessing rains in the evenings for the past few days, providing respite as temperatures soar. However, while the showers managed to cool the city for short spells, the weather remained damp due to high humidity. On Monday, April 18, the IMD said that humidity levels were upwards of 95% over the last few days. The weather watchdog said that Bengaluru will continue to see high humidity over the coming days as a result of the weather systems.

Read: Despite rains, Bengaluru swelters under high humidity, damp weather

In its bulletin for Monday, the IMD had said that over the next 48 hours, Bengaluru would see cloudy skies. “Partly cloudy sky. Mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 33 and 21 degree Celsius respectively,” the bulletin said.