Despite rains, Bengaluru swelters under high humidity, damp weather

Bengaluru has been witnessing heavy rains over the past few days, but citizens have not been facing any respite from the sweltering heat.

Bengaluru has been witnessing downpours and thundershowers over the past few days now, but the weather has hardly been pleasant, as the humidity in the air continues to make citizens perspire. The humidity in Bengaluru continues to remain north of 95%, which marginally comes down post rains, but the weather continues to remain damp.

As per the data by the India Meteorological Department, though the humidity dipped in the morning in the last three days, it rose again post 2 pm and the relative humidity has stayed put at 99% through most of the day.

The rains and the current damp weather may continue in Bengaluru over the next few days, IMD says. Bengaluru will see a generally cloudy sky, and a few spells of rain or thundershowers are very likely over the next 48 hours. “Surface winds will be strong and gusty at times. Mist likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 32ºC and 20ºC respectively,” the IMD has said.

Bengaluru has been witnessing heavy rains in the evenings in the past few days and many areas and streets saw waterlogging, leading to traffic snarls in the city. Many areas also reported trees falling and water briefly entering the homes of people living in low-lying areas in Bengaluru.

In the state, meanwhile, rainfall occurred at most places over south-interior Karnataka, at many places over coastal Karnataka and at a few places over north interior Karnataka. The highest amount of rainfall was in Hirekerur in Haveri district with 8 cm of rain in the past 24 hours and in Hassan, which saw 7 cm of rain in the past 24 hours. The hottest place in Karnataka currently is Kalaburgi, which has recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.1ºC in the state.

The rains are expected to continue over the next two days as well. “Rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over south interior Karnataka and at a few places over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka,” IMD said.