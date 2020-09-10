Heavy rainfall predicted in parts of Karnataka, red warning in 4 districts

Coastal districts, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts are very likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rains over the south interior and coastal Karnataka. Capital Bengaluru is expected to receive rain or thundershower on September 10 and 11. South interior Karnataka and north interior Karnataka are likely to experience vigorous monsoon rainfall till September 14. Coastal Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rainfall from September 10 to 14.

IMD director CS Patil has said that coastal districts, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada district are very likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall that is more than 20 cm, for which a red warning has been announced on September 10 and 11. In these areas, an orange warning has been issued for September 12 and a yellow warning has been issued for September 13 and 14.

North interior Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rainfall from September 10 to 14. Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Koppala, Raichur are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall for which a yellow warning has been issued from September 10 to 13 and an orange warning has been declared for September 14.

South interior Karnataka is likely to experience widespread rainfall from September 10 to 14. Shivamogga, Chikkamangaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. A red warning has been announced for September 10 and 11 and a yellow warning has been issued on September 12.

Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Bengaluru, Chikkabalapura, Kolar, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davanagere and Ballari districts are very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall for which yellow warning has been announced on September 10 and 11. An orange warning has been issued which asks authorities to â€˜be preparedâ€™ and red warning has been issued which denotes authorities to take action, and a yellow warning has been issued which denotes to notify people who are at risk because of their location and/or activity and to allow them to take preventive action for next five days in parts of Karnataka.

These weather conditions are seen due to the presence of the monsoon trough lying between the north of its normal position and the eastern end lying to its normal position. The IMD has advised fishermen not to enter the sea as the wind speed is very likely to reach 45 to 55 km per hour in the coastal areas in the state.