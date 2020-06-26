Heavy rainfall predicted at isolated places in Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka

Thunderstorms with lighting will also take place in isolated areas over the state.

Weather experts have warned that heavy rainfall will occur in isolated places in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka between Friday and Saturday afternoon.

The Indian Meteorological Department, Bengaluru has issued warnings for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. In its daily forecast on Friday, the MET office said, “Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Heavy rain likely at isolated places over North interior Karnataka.”

Further it said thunderstorms with lightning will also take place in isolated areas over the state.

As part of the forecast, IMD said, “Rain/thundershowers very likely at most places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka and at many places over North Interior Karnataka.“

Similarly the state government agency, Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said scattered to widespread with light to moderate rains and at isolated places heavy rains likely over many parts of the state.

The note also said that on Thursday rainfall occurred at many places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka , and at most places over interior Karnataka.

However only four stations each in north and south interior Karnataka received heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Urban flooding in Bengaluru

Expecting above normal rainfall in the monsoon season, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the civic body has claimed that it is prepared to handle the situation.

A joint team comprising BBMP, traffic police, forest department, fire personnel, electricity and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials have been formed for each of the eight zones in the city.

Further 210 low lying areas which are prone to flooding have been identified and they will be actively monitored.

To alert authorities, 21 storm water drains have been fitted with sensors to have real time information of flooding