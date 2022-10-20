Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru causes waterlogging in many areas

Waterlogging was seen in Outer Ring Road, between Mahadevapura and Marathahalli, Koramangala, Indiranagar and KH (Double) Road among other areas.

Bengaluru has been facing a spell of heavy rains over the past few days. According to reports, the city experienced 1706 mm of rainfall till October 17, making it the wettest year in Karnataka. Various parts of Bengaluru have been facing heavy rainfall as well. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) data, Seegehalli received 81.5 mm of rainfall on Wenesday, October 19, while Doddabanahalli received 78 mm. On the same day, Doddanekundi received 67.5 mm of rainfall while Mahadevapura (HAL Airport zone) received 66 mm of rainfall.

Due to the heavy rain on Wednesday night, the metro retaining wall collapsed near Seshadripuram. Water logging was reported in many parts of the city and traffic was brought to a halt due to congestion. According to Deccan Herald, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received complaints of waterlogging from the railway underpass near Seshadripuram, Freedom Park and Banaswadi. Waterlogging was seen in Outer Ring Road, between Mahadevapura and Marathahalli, Koramangala, Indiranagar and KH (Double) Road among other areas. Residents experienced power cuts in various parts of the city as well.

Thunderstorm warning has been issued for Thursday and Friday, October 20 and 21, in coastal, north and south Karnataka. Various parts of Karnataka including Ballari, Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Tumakuru district received heavy rainfall on October 19. On October 20, heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas in Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya Mysore, Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts. A yellow warning (very heavy rainfall) has been issued for these districts as well.

Koramangala while returning from work today. Cannot be more grateful to people helping in this condition. #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/35mkP3IsSx â€” Aishwarya (@aishwaryajayant) October 19, 2022

Due to night rainfall, Namma Metro retaining wall collapses near Seshadripuram on yesterday night.@CMofKarnataka please order a probe into this.



I don't think this is because of bad construction quality or commission taking.#BengaluruRain #BengaluruMetro #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/tU2xmivBo5 â€” Kamran (@CitizenKamran) October 20, 2022