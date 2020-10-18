Heavy rain takes toll on Hyderabad's Golconda fort, wall partially collapses

Just earlier in the week, some portions of Majnu Burj in the Naya Qila area of Golconda Fort had collapsed.

news Heritage

Heavy rains that have lashed Hyderabad over the last week have threatened the cityâ€™s heritage as portions of a wall of the well-known Golconda fort fell down on Friday. Earlier in the week, some portions of Majnu Burj in the Naya Qila area of Golconda Fort had collapsed. The fresh collapse reportedly took place on the wall that is opposite to Sri Jagadambika in the fort according to a report in The Hans India.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials inspected damaged portions of the fort and took stock of the scene. The Majnu Burj is under the control of the Hyderabad Golf Club (HGC). The fort, originally built in the 12th century and later fortified between the 14th and 17th centuries, when it was the seat of power in Hyderabad, is listed as a heritage structure and comes under the jurisdiction of the ASI. Earlier this week a portion of a tall wall of the historic Quilashapur fort, located in Jangaon district, which is at least three centuries old, collapsed due to the rains. While no casualties were reported, at least three houses were damaged.

The fresh rains which battered the city on Saturday evening came days after the city witnessed record rainfall and floods. The rain brought the city to a standstill even as it was just recovering from the devastation from last week. As per official data (from 8.30 am to 10 pm on Saturday), Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 157.3 mm of rainfall, while it was 153 mm of rain at Bandlaguda near Uppal in the city. Several other parts in the city witnessed heavy rains.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar, said that areas like Hafiz Babanagar, Omar Colony, Indra nagar, Shivaji Nagar areas were inundated, and urged the residents to cooperate with the police. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) state Disaster Response Force (DRF), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and police authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Anjani Kumar supervised rescue operations in Golnaka, Moosarambagh, Madannapet, Aliabad and other areas.

