Heavy rains in Hyderabad throws life out of gear

Chintalkunta in the city was the most severely affected.

Heavy rain in Hyderabad on the evening of Friday, October 8, threw life out of gear. The sudden unexpected rain led to traffic jams in several parts of the city as the roads were flooded, and drivers found it hard to wade through water. Chintalkunta in the city was the most severely affected. The highway near Chintakunta was inundated, stalling the traffic between LB Nagar and Hayatnagar for a long time.

A man riding a bike accidentally fell into the drainage along with his vehicle at Chintalkunta. However, he was promptly rescued. Abandoning the bike, he left the spot. Around 11 pm, police officials and others recovered the bike from the drainage using ropes. The man suffered minor injuries, authorities said. Police suspect that the man lost control over the bike due to the overflowing water on the road.

According to ANI, Vanasthalipuram ACP K Purushottam said that two persons have been washed after the nullahs overflowed, and that a rescue team was searching for them.

Eight flights were reportedly diverted due to bad weather.

Police removing the bike which fell into a drainage yesterday at Chintalkunta due to heavy rain. The rider also fell into the nala. He suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/Go2adSujDk â€” Bala (@Bala__G) October 9, 2021

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Lingojiguda in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest rainfall in the city at 131.5 mm, followed by Kurmaguda in Saidabad at 122.3 mm. LB Nagar recorded 113 mm, Hasthinapuram in Hayathnagar at 110.8 mm, Asmanghad in Saidabad at 109.5 mm, Viratnagar in Saroornagar at 106.5 mm, Sadarmahal in Charminar at 106 mm, Kanchanbagh at 103.8 mm. Madhusudhan Nagar in Malkajgiri recorded the lowest of 37.8 mm rainfall.

#HyderabadRains in #Telangana on Friday night. Today morning as well we have seen water logging in many areas. Yesterday, Three cars drowned at PVNR expressway pillar no. 194 #HeavyRainpic.twitter.com/JRZ6ibSIBg â€” #Telangana (@HiiHyderabad) October 9, 2021

Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall on friday, due to sudden heavy downpour, many places of city water logged. Situation at Bahadurpura.#HyderabadRains #HeavyRains pic.twitter.com/lgOTLn2M9L October 8, 2021

In the state, Lingapur in Asifabad district recorded the highest of 47 mm rainfall. The average rainfall was 0.8mm against 3.5 mm normal rainfall. Districts that received moderate rainfall (15.6-64.4mm) include Siddipet, Warangal Urban and Mulugu districts, as per TSDPS.

Light rainfall (2.5-15.5mm) were witnessed in few places over Adilabad, Siddipet, Nirmal, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Khammam, Suryapet and Nalgonda districts. The state average cumulative rainfall from June 1 to October 8 is 1021.6 mm against the normal of 760.6 mm with a deviation of 34%, the report said.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for Saturday. According to the IMD, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur in several parts of the state.