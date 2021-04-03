Heatwave predicted in Telangana for 2 days, people advised not to be out between 12-3 pm

According to the IMD, the heat is tolerable for the general public but is a health concern for infants and people with chronic diseases.

The India Meteorological Departmentâ€™s Hyderabad centre has issued an impact-based heatwave forecast for Telangana in which heatwave conditions are predicted to continue in several parts of the state. The IMD has said the temperatures are very likely to be around 40Â°C â€“ 43Â°C.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are very likely to occur in the following districts: Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Narayanpet of Telangana.

A yellow alert has been given for Saturday and Sunday. According to the IMD, the heat is tolerable for the general public but is a health concern for infants and people with chronic diseases. They have advised people not to venture out between 12 pm and 3 pm. They have also urged people to keep themselves hydrated to avoid dehydration.

Bhadrachalam has recorded a maximum temperature in the state of 42.6Â°C on Saturday. The forecast for the coming week says that temperatures are expected to be 2-3Â°C above normal on April 5 and 6.

The yellow alert is a heat alert meant to warn people. If the temperatures increase, then an orange alert will be sounded to ask people to be prepared. A red alert will be issued in the case of extreme heat in the case of a severe heat wave condition.

Telangana is highly vulnerable to heatwaves owing to its geographic and topographical context, as it is located in Indiaâ€™s core heatwave zone. The Telangana government has formulated a heatwave action plan to ensure the number of fatalities due to the heat wave is minimal, for which various departments of the government are coordinating.

