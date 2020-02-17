In heartbreaking note, director Vasanta Balan bemoans delayed release of 'Jail'

The film has been wrapped up but has not see the light of day for more than a year.

National award-winning filmmaker Vasanta Balan returns to direction after four years with the upcoming Tamil thriller Jail, which features GV Prakash Kumar in the titular role. The film has been wrapped up but has not see the light of day for more than a year.

Director Vasanta Balan took it to social media, penning a heartbreaking note regarding the delay in the film’s release. He wrote “It’s becoming arduous and extremely life-exhausting to release a film in today’s age,” wrote Vasantha Balan.

The film has Abarnathi of Enga Veetu Mappillai fame playing the leading lady. Going by the first look poster it looks like Prakash plays someone who has been locked up and the story will follow events that lead to his arrest.

The first look showed the lead actor in an intense look but the new set of stills out recently throws a different light. There is an indication that Jail could be about slum rehabilitation and how the settlers are affected by forcing them to move out. Vasanta Balan is known for making well-researched and intense films.

Interestingly, Prakash and Balan have worked together over a decade ago in the latter’s National award-winning Tamil film Veyyil, which had music by Prakash. Vasanta Balan’s subsequent projects, Angadi Theru and Aravaan also received critical acclaim.

GV Prakash Kumar, on the other hand, has a bunch of projects. Last seen on screen in the Tamil remake of Telugu film 100% Love, Prakash awaits the release of films such as Adangathey, 4G, Kuppathu Raja, Kadhalikka Yarumillai and Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha.

On the music front, his next project will be the Suriya-Sudha Kongara' Soorarai Pottru. He also scoring music for AL Vijay's next Thalaivi, a biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa which stars Kangana Ranaut.

