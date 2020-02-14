HealthifyMe launches many new products and partnerships, outlines its vision for 2020

In the first of several proposed collaborations, HealthifyMe announced roping in Mahesh Bhupathi as a strategic advisor.

Atom Ignite 2020

HealthifyMe, one of India’s leading AI-led Health and fitness apps, on Friday announced a slew of new product features including Smart Plans with fitness celebrities, partnerships with food delivery and gym apps, and foray into mental wellness as part of its ambitious growth plans for 2020, at its sixth annual tech product event ‘Ignite’.

Strategic partnerships with ecosystem players will play a key role in HealthifyMe’s next phase of growth. In the first of several proposed collaborations, HealthifyMe announced roping in Mahesh Bhupathi as a strategic advisor for building its new Smart Plan ‘HealthifySmart Legends Edition. The HealthifySmart Legends Edition will give consumers access to a host of sports and fitness legends’ diet and workout recommendations, jointly designed by HealthifyMe coaches and the Legends such as Bhupathi.

For those consumers who are on the move and worried about sticking to diet and workout plans, HealthifyMe has partnered with various players in the ecosystem leveraging their strengths in offline delivery of products and services. Users can now order as per their diet plans and find healthy curated collections of restaurants powered by HealthifyMe on Swiggy. Similarly, they can order groceries via partner apps like Milkbasket in select locations. For workouts, HealthifyMe is piloting with Fitternity, the fitness discovery and booking app, giving its users access to 12000+ gyms and fitness studios across India.

On the anvil is also Mental Wellness Vertical ‘HealthifySense’ to provide access to qualified counsellors on the platform, enabling the company to evolve from a weight-loss destination to a complete health and wellness platform.

Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe said, “Ignite is an event that allows us to re-imagine the future from our unique perspective. This ignite, we have extended our AI capabilities to other fitness celebrities like Mahesh Bhupati, launched strategic partnerships with food delivery apps like Swiggy and gym apps and we are looking forward to entering into new markets in Asia Pacific and new business lines like mental wellness. On the back of 3x growth in subscriptions and 2x in users, we believe it's Time to Deliver and grow HealthifyMe into its full potential.”

In the last 12 months, HealthifyMe has witnessed 3x growth, surpassing Rs 100 crore in revenue run rate on the back of the massive adoption of its AI enabled Smart Plans launched in 2019. The firm’s subscriptions quadrupled and active user base doubled from 8 million to 16 million. A significant amount of growth also came from International markets; Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei, the countries that HealthifyMe entered last year. The firm has achieved a turnover of over $1 million in the Southeast Asian market it is present in, under a year. Buoyed by this success, HealthifyMe is now exploring new geographies in Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific Region.