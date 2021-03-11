Healthcare schemes, HR system: Karnataka govt fulfils promises to RTC employees

The transport corporation employees of various organisations in Karnataka had put forth a slew of demands in December.

Following demonstrations held in Bengaluru by road transport corporation employees recently, the Karnataka government has announced that it has fulfilled all demands put forth by the groups. In a detailed note, the government described what works will be undertaken in accordance with the demands of the employees. A major demand was that they get similar health benefits to those of government employees. In light of this, they will be able to avail reimbursement of treatment costs and have a cashless system in private hospitals associated with the government under schemes like the CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme).

The government note added that the families of seven employees who died after contracting COVID-19 on duty have been compensated with Rs 30 lakh each by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. With respect to the other demands of a committee to help tackle harassment on duty and the implementation of a human resource management system (HRMS) in the corporations, the government has said that orders have been issued to enact a statutory body that will solve their grievances.

Additionally, in accordance with the employeesâ€™ demands, a committee to review whether or not they are eligible to be included in the sixth commission will be set up. The demand for the possibility of inter-corporation transfer was also met with; among other rules, the new guidelines state that an employee who has worked for one corporation for over 10 years is eligible for transfer.

The employees of various road transportation corporations like Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had staged a protest in December in Bengaluru, putting forth a slew of demands. Major among them were getting healthcare benefits, compensation for those who died of COVID-19 while on duty, inducting the RTC employees under government payroll, and the salaries to them be awarded as per the sixth pay commission.

The Karnataka government had agreed to consider other demands, adding that the employees cannot be brought under the governmentâ€™s payroll. It sought 60 days to resolve the issue. However, on March 2, a day after the deadline ended, several transport employees staged a protest claiming that the government had not fulfilled their demands. Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Lakshman Savadi had announced then that the work to accommodate the same was underway.