‘Health more important than revenue': Kerala HC raps govt for crowd at liquor stores

The State Attorney and Excise Commissioner have been asked to file a detailed report about the failure to observe COVID-19 protocol at the outlets.

Pulling up the state government for overcrowding witnessed in front of state-run liquor outlets, the Kerala High Court on July 7 sought a report from the state government and posted the matter for further hearing to July 13. Pointing to Kerala's high COVID-19 cases, the court asked the state’s counsel and Excise Commissioner to file a report on the reason for failure to observe COVID-19 protocols. Kerala reopened liquor stores in the state and bars (only for takeaways) on June 17 after they were shut for many months due to the pandemic. The visuals from BevCo outlets on the opening day had made the news, as in many parts of the state, long serpentine queues were observed.

Considering a public interest litigation, the Kerala HC held that “health is more important than revenue” and pointed to the high number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the state. “State of Kerala stands number one in COVID-19 cases. Government, on the one hand, is trying to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, by taking appropriate measures, vaccination, etc. Simultaneously, crowding at public places should not be allowed, more particularly, in liquor shops. Health is more important than revenue,” observed a two-member bench consisting of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly. Over the past few weeks, Kerala has reported between 10,000 to 15,000 cases daily, without a decline.

The court also observed that though the state and Union government periodically issue various orders, the same is not observed at many places and particularly in liquor shops. “It is clearly mentioned in the above orders that any lapse in following the restrictions would be viewed seriously. But we find that no action is taken against the defaulters so far. It is apparently evident from the photographs produced along with these writ petitions, there is violation of COVID-19 protocol,” the HC said. One of the petitioners is an advocate and the court took up suo motu proceedings following a letter by a High Court judge who pointed to the same issue.

The State Attorney has been asked to file a detailed report about the failure to observe COVID-19 protocol in the shops shown in the photographs filed by the petitioners. The court has also asked the Excise Commissioner to file a similar report. Meanwhile, the state government argued in the court that it has given directions to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 norms.

Watch the huge crowd while liquor stores reopened in Kerala: