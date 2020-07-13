Health insurer Religare hit by data breach: How to check if your info is safe

Cybersecurity firm Cyble has claimed that over 5 million records of Religare users have been leaked and posted on the Dark Web.

Atom Data Security

Health insurance firm Religare Health Insurance has been hit by hackers and user data of over 5 million of its users and employees has been compromised, according to cybersecurity firm Cyble Research Unit.

Cyble researchers found that the threat actor (hacker) had obtained initial access due to a misconfiguration issue. Cyble claimed that the threat actor is selling the personal information of over 5 million people on the Dark Web, and this includes Religare employeesâ€™ data as well.

Religare is a health insurance firm that was established in 2012, by Religare Limited, Union Bank of India and Corporation Bank. The company is based out of Gurugram and has 146 offices across India, with 6000+ employees.

Cyble claims that the list of data exposed includes: Customerâ€™s name, address, mobile number, email id, date of birth (dob); customerâ€™s ID, policy number, start date, end date, agent assigned; name of the policy, sum insured, renewal amount; and employee /agents full names, mobile numbers, dob, usernames, password hashes, individual authorisation keys, official email IDs, email signatures having office address and personal mobile numbers, last login and logout, internal IP address through which they connected to the portal.

Cyble says that as soon as the leak was identified, their research team acquired the data and indexed it on their data breach monitoring and notification platform amibreached.com. Further, Cyble has advised users who are concerned about their information exposure, to register on the platform and assess the risks.

Putting out a list of guidelines, Cyble has advised users to never share personal information, including financial information over the phone, email or SMSs; use strong passwords and enforce multi-factor authentication where possible and regularly monitor financial transactions. It has told users to contact their bank immediately if they notice any suspicious transaction.

It has also asked users to keep automatic software update feature on their computer, mobile and other connected devices turned on where possible; and use a reputed anti-virus and internet security software package on connected devices including PC, laptop, mobile.

Cyble is a US-based global cybersecurity firm with tools and capabilities to provide near real-time cyber threat intelligence.