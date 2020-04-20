'He is a trained pianist': Why actor Prashanth was chosen for Andhadhun remake

The movie producers also are in talks with Tabu to get her to reprise the role she had done in the original.

Flix Kollywood

The Sriram Raghavan directorial Andhadhun turned out to be a massive hit in Bollywood following which its Tamil remake rights were lapped up by veteran filmmaker and actor Thiyagarajan. The remake will be directed by Mohan Raja who has directed several remakes in the past and has a good track record at the box office.

Thiyagarajanâ€™s son Prashanth will play the lead role in the remake. Revealing some details about the film, Thiyagarajan has told in an interview to a leading Tamil daily that his team is in talks with Tabu to get her to reprise the role she had done in the original. He revealed that the shooting of this remake was supposed to begin in April but due to the lockdown it stands postponed.

Further, Thiyagarajan quashed reports that maestro Ilayaraja will be composing tunes for the film adding that he will soon reveal the music director soon.

On Prashanth playing a pianist in the movie, Thiyagarajan pointed out that he is a trained pianist and has completed grade four at the prestigious London College of Music; therefore, doing the role will be a cakewalk for him.

Andhadhunâ€™s story is about a pianist who gets entangled in the murder of an ex-actor, which forms its crux. Scripted by Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao, the film was directed by Sriram Raghavan. The technical crew of the film included editor Surti, cinematographer K. U. Mohanan, music directors Amit Trivedi, Raftaar and Girish Nakod and lyricist Jaideep Sahni. The film was bankrolled under the banners Viacom 18 Motion pictures and Matchbox Pictures on a budget of Rs. 32 crores and went on to collect Rs. 111 crores at the box office. Andhadhun was not only a commercial success but also won critical acclaim from the people in the trade.