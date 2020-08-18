‘He’s still on ventilator’: Singer SPB’s son SP Charan on rumours

In a video message, SP Charan said that though his dad is not off the ventilator yet, he wishes that the day will come soon.

news Kollywood

As singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to battle COVID-19 in Chennai, his son SP Charan has dispelled rumours that his father is off the ventilator. In a video message, Charan, who is a filmmaker, said that his father was still on the ventilator, though he wishes that the day he is off it arrives soon.

“He continues to be on the ventilator. He is being scrutinised by the medical team at MGM Health Centre and he is being taken care of really, really well. We are confident that your prayers are working – they are helping us, and helping [put him] on a recovery path. So, please keep the prayer coming. We thank you as a family for all the love, concern and prayers. Keep them coming, thank you so very much,” Charan said.

Earlier, there were tweets on social media which said that according to a Telugu voice message doing the rounds on WhatsApp, SPB was out of danger and is off ventilator. The message reportedly said that he is still in the intensive care unit, though not in real danger.

On Monday, the MGM Healthcare Hospital, where the 74-year-old singer has been admitted since August 5, had said, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His condition remains critical. The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters.”

Charan had also said in a video message on Monday that his father was in the same condition as the day before and was stable. “Doctors, though, term his health status critical, he is stable and there are no complications as such and hence treating physicians feel it as a very good sign.”