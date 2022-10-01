‘He put party above everything else’: Pinarayi Vijayan remembers comrade Kodiyeri

Kodiyeri, a Kerala CPI(M) strongman who held the post of state secretary of the party for years, died of cancer on October 1.

Calling Kodiyeri Balakrishnan his dearest comrade and brother, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the death of the former state secretary of the CPI(M) is a huge loss to the party and to politics. A veteran leader of the CPI(M), a five-time MLA and former state minister, Kodiyeri passed away at the age of 69 on Saturday, October 1, after a protracted battle with cancer. Till his condition got really worse, Kodiyeri had held his coveted position as the party head of Kerala as late as August this year.

“Even in the days when the pains of his illness were severe, he put the party above everything else. His last thoughts had been about the party, on how to combat the attacks against the party and how to empower it. When his ill health made it impossible for him to carry out his responsibilities, he came forward, demanding that he be removed from the post of party secretary,” Pinarayi's message said.

Kodiyeri made his mark when he held different positions in the party as a student leader, legislator, home minister of the state, district and state secretary of the party and politburo member, Pinarayi said. He recounted Kodiyeri's early political journey from student unions, through the Emergency days when he was imprisoned for 16 months, and his role in the growth of the Students’ Federation of India (students' wing of the CPI(M)).

“A staunch believer of secularism, comrade Kodiyeri was at the forefront in fighting the Hindutva communal forces during the Thalassery riots [of 1971]. As someone who came into the party so young and took up responsibilities, he was one of the best contributions that the student movement gave Kerala. When comrade Kodiyeri took up the position of state secretary, it was a time of great challenges for the party. But he faced the challenges and helped in the empowerment and growth of the organisation,” Pinarayi said.

The Chief Minister also praised Kodiyeri's contributions as a legislator. Kodiyeri made sure that the voice of the working class was heard in the Assembly, the CM said. “He also made unparalleled contributions during his time as the Home and Tourism minister of the state between 2006 and 2011. His role in modernising and democratising the police force is great," Pinarayi said.

“Unwavering ideological conviction, uncompromising party loyalty, readiness for collective action, and relentlessness in keeping the party organisation always ready like a well-oiled machine, Kodiyeri shined as an example for the new generation. Comrade Kodiyeri has always adhered to the habit of taking a tough stand against the party’s enemies, and at the same time, dealing with the more common matters in a moderate and conciliatory manner. While treating everyone in affably, he was careful not to deviate from his stance,” he further added.

Pinarayi also recalled how close Kodiyeri was to him since his student days. “A warm friendship and comradeship grew between us during this period. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's place is in the ranks of top leaders who dedicated their lives for the party. His role in making the party as powerful as we see today, is historically important. Tributes are paid to the memory of Kodiyeri for his memorable, unparalleled, contributions to the party, the people and the country,” the Chief Minister said.

Kodiyeri was elected to the CPI(M) State Secretariat in 1995 and became a member of the Central Committee in 2002. He has been working as a member of the CPI(M) Politburo since 2008.