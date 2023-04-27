‘He made the entire crew laugh’: Nila director recalls days on set with Mamukkoya

Indu Lakshmi’s ‘Nila’, produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, was one of the last films veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya acted in.

Flix In memoriam

“Please give me some more of those rotten peas.” Mamukkoya was trolling the food served in our film set, and we couldn’t help but break into laughter. With his deadpan tone and effortless charm, this veteran actor could make even the most serious situations feel light. Throughout the shoot of our movie Nila, there were several gems of moments when he made the entire crew laugh out loud. So unpredictable and spontaneous he was, that we could not even capture any of those moments on camera. He joked, teased, and even danced on the set, giving us a treasure trove of rich memories that we would cherish forever.

Mamukkoya to me is like a ray of light, a radiance that will remain forever in our hearts. He was a book of knowledge for me and my crew members to learn from — a lesson in discipline, dedication, and humility. Working with him was a privilege, of course, but it was also a very interesting experience. On the day he arrived on our set, he pulled out a chair for himself and sat in the car shed along with the mess staff, saying he was more comfortable sitting outside. Even in the heat of March, he did not need a fan or cooler. He was much happier spending his time talking to the ordinary people around him.

There was something so genuine and grounded about this actor that made it easy to connect and communicate with him. There were no pretensions of experience or age. I could talk to him as if we were peers. In fact, as I watched how passionately he was performing, it seemed like he was much younger than any of us in the crew.

There were scenes where he had to sit on the floor, and I was worried if this 76-year-old man would be able to do this. But even before I could offer him a chair, he was already seated on the floor, ready to perform. After the scene, as I myself struggled to get up from the floor, he did so with ease, all by himself. Even when our shoot went on till 2 am on some days, he was fully active and immersed, never complaining or pressuring us. It was as if his age and ailments were all invisible, and he was ready to do anything for the character.



Mamukkoya with actor Vineeth on the set of Nila (Courtesy: Indu Lakshmi)

There was a magic in watching him act. He did not need any detailed briefing of the character or script to perform. All he wanted to know was about the scene that is being taken, and the rest came naturally to him. It was as though he intrinsically knew the character even without anyone explaining it to him. There was such a beautiful progression he brought to the character, and with his subtle expressions, he breathed life into it. I could not have dreamt for more from an actor.

At one point, during our shoot, Mamukkoya had to be hospitalised due to asthma. As we rushed to the observation room, we saw him smiling and making jokes about his situation. We asked him to take a day off; but he was on time the next day, with an even brighter smile on his face. At such an age, I wonder if any of us can continue to be so passionate about our work. In the context of the current discussions in the industry about young actors being late to work, experiences with legends such as Mamukkoya can only be cherished.



Mamukkoya with Indu Lakshmi and actor Shanthi Krishna on the set of Nila (Courtesy: Indu Lakshmi)

When I called him recently, a year after the shoot, I was surprised that he still remembered me and needed no introduction. At a time when it is the norm to forget names and move on, being remembered by him truly meant a lot to me.

The last time I met him was during the dubbing schedule for our movie. His voice had become very feeble by then, and we had to take breaks between dialogues to give his voice enough rest before continuing.

When I heard he is no more, my heart broke. I prayed that it was fake news, and that all channels would issue a correction soon. I wanted to meet him again, and listen to more of his stories. I wanted to hold his hands for a few more minutes. I wanted to tell him that even yesterday, a few hours before his death, I was writing a character with him in my mind. I wanted to work with him again.

The void he has left would remain forever. Nothing, and no one, can replace him ever. But I also know that he can never cease to be. He can never die. Like the other legends of Malayalam cinema who still travel and converse with us through their movies and unforgettable lines, he will continue to be with us. Every other day, we will come across one or the other character played by him. His voice will never become alien to us. He will continue to make us laugh and think.

No true artist can ever die. They are immortals.



Mamukkoya in a still from Nila (Courtesy: Indu Lakshmi)

Indu Lakshmi is a writer, director, and an author of three books: Riddles of Time (a book of poetry), Buddhante Punchiri, and Muses of a Movie Maker. She has also written the script for the Malayalam feature film Daayam. Her latest directorial Nila, starring Shanthi Krishna, Vineeth, and Mamukkoya, was funded by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

