HD Kumaraswamy and brother Revanna continue to fight over Hassan ticket

The lack of resolution for the dispute over ticket distribution in Hassan so close to the Assembly elections is likely to harm the party's prospects in the region.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) chief HD Kumaraswamy expressed his disappointment over senior party leader and his brother, HD Revanna's reluctance to concede the Hassan ticket, despite the party's decision. Speaking at the party's 'Pancharatna Yatre' event in Guggarakatte, Ballari, Kumaraswamy said that even party supremo HD Deve Gowda was unable to convince his son to abide by the party's decision.

Kumaraswamy revealed that Revanna had not discussed the matter with him and accused certain individuals in Hassan of plotting against the party's interests. According to Kumaraswamy, these individuals had been manipulating Revanna to support their agenda.

The former Chief Minister maintained that the Hassan ticket should be given to a deserving party worker. The refusal of Revanna, who is a member of the party's core leadership team, to comply with the party's decision has caused consternation within JD(S) circles.

The JD(S) is currently facing an internal feud over the candidate selection for the Hassan Assembly constituency. While HD Revanna, the son of party supremo HD Deve Gowda, is adamant about his wife Bhavani's candidature against BJP's sitting MLA Preetam J Gowda, former CM HD Kumaraswamy is in favour of giving the ticket to HP Swaroop, son of former MLA HS Prakash.

This has caused a rift in the family, with Bhavani's supporters threatening to not work for a win if any other candidate is chosen. Additionally, Kumaraswamy is keen to avoid dynastic politics, which could make his party an easy target for the BJP and Congress.

The situation has become complicated as Revanna's entire family occupies positions of power in the Hassan district, raising concerns for Kumaraswamy about the emergence of an alternate power centre. Revannaâ€™s son Suraj is an MLC from Hassan district, while the other son Prajwal is a Lok Sabha MP from Hassan district.

The party leadership has been engaged in discussions to resolve the matter amicably and ensure that the interests of the party and its workers are protected.

On April 4, 2021, a late-night meeting was held between HD Deve Gowda and members of his family to discuss Bhavaniâ€™s candidature in Hassan. However, the meeting failed to reach a solution on the matter. Following this, Gowda left for New Delhi to attend the Parliament session. He was expected to resolve the matter on his return as both his sons had agreed to abide by his decision. But the latest remarks by Kumaraswamy indicate a further slump in the prospects of a possible solution as the former CM claimed Deve Gowda was unable to convince Revanna.

JD(S) is a regional political party in Karnataka, India, with a strong support base in the southern parts of the state. The party was formed in 1999 by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy, who have both served as Chief Ministers of Karnataka.

The party has been facing internal turmoil in recent years, with several senior leaders defecting to other parties. Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the party is seeking to strengthen its position and regain lost ground. However, the ongoing dispute over the Hassan ticket is likely to harm the party's prospects in the region.