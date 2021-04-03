HD Devegowda’s condition stable, likely to be discharged from Bengaluru hospital soon

The former Prime Minister and his wife were moved to Manipal Hospital where they were isolating after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

news Coronavirus

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Devegowda has been recovering and is expected to be discharged soon, Bengaluru’s Manipal Hospital said. The JD(S) national president and his wife Chennamma were admitted to the hospital after they contracted COVID-19. The hospital in their statement on Friday said, “HD Devegowda’s medical condition continues to be stable. He continues to remain cheerful and has no fever. He is likely to be discharged on Monday, subject to stable investigations.”

Deve Gowda is presently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing Karnataka.

On Thursday, the hospital had reported that he had minimal respiratory symptoms but his clinical parameters were stable and that he was undergoing treatment.

The JD(S) supremo took to Twitter on Wednesday to inform that, “My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic.”

After he posted the tweet, many political leaders wished for his speedy recovery including Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. PM Modi had also offered to get him treated in any hospital of Devegowda’s choice across India.

The Health and Medical Education Minister of Karnataka Dr K Sudhakar assured all assistance to the former Prime Minister. “I learnt of the news of senior leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his wife testing positive for the coronavirus. I am in constant touch with the doctors and I am getting information about their health. I pray to god they recover quickly,” Sudhakar tweeted.

The 87-year-old senior leader tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the bye-election to the Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly constituencies and the Belgavi Parliamentary constituency.

Senior political leaders Siddaramaiah, BS Yediyurappa and DK Shivakumar had earlier tested positive for the virus in 2020. They recovered from the infection and returned to work in about two weeks.