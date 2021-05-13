HC panel says Chamarajanagar authorities responsible for death of 24 in hospital

Mysuru district admin has been given a clean chit by the HC probe panel.

More than a week after the Chamarajanagar tragedy which led 24 coronavirus patients to death due to shortage of oxygen in Karnataka, a High Court appointed commission has found that the mishap may have resulted in more deaths.

The Justice (retired) AN Venugopala Gowda-led probe commission noted that 62 persons died in the intervening night of May 3 and May 4 and out of which 36 were in-patients, reported The Times of India. The panel also had another retired judge Justice KN Keshavanarayana, and SR Ramesh, former Karnataka police chief as members.

The panel report which was submitted to the HC on May 12 said that these deaths could also be attributed to the oxygen shortage. Further the TOI report said that the panel has found the case sheets maintained by the CIMS staff on those two dates “appears to be sketchy”.

The Hindu reported that the probe commission has found laxity on part of the hospital admin in terms of refilling cylinders from its suppliers timely then there would have been enough oxygen left. The HIndu also quoted a part of the report which said that the recent commission of six kilolitre of liquid oxygen tank had led to probable slackness which led to the mismanagement.

The Karnataka HC appointed panel has also found that it was the Chamarajanagar district administration’s fault that led to the crisis leading to the large-scale tragedy. The report also found no involvement of the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner as alleged by the Chamarajanagar DC.

A part of the probe report which TNM accessed also said, “Deputy Commissioner, Chamarajanagar has not exhibited the dynamism and the leadership qualities expected of a district head in a dire crisis situation as mentioned above.”

“As Chairman of the District Disaster Management Committee, he has miserably failed to guide and supervise the crisis situation arising out of extreme demand for oxygen. On the contrary, he has indulged in an unsavory blame game accusing the DC Mysore of causing hindrance for oxygen supply without any basis,” the report added.

