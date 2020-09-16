Hawala racket worth Rs 3.75 crore busted in Hyderabad, four arrested

The Hyderabad police suspect the amount is part of a hawala transaction facilitated by a Mumbai firm.

After a tip-off, a major hawala racket was busted by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday. Cash worth Rs 3.75 crore and two cars were seized. Four persons were arrested in link with the case, by the West zone Task Force police, said the city police commissioner, Anjani Kumar.

The arrested were identified as Eshwar Dileep Solanki (29), Harish Ram Bhai Patel (35), Ajith Singh (34) and Rathod Kanak Singh Natuba (42), all from Gujarat and residing in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

On credible information that four persons were moving in two cars with a huge amount of cash, the police intercepted two cars on Road No 12, Banjara Hills. The four occupants were carrying Rs 3.75 crore cash without any valid documents.

Their interrogation revealed that they were working at P Vijay and Company, which is located in Mumbai and its owner has been identified as Kamlesh Shah, a native of Ahmedabad, who has a branch office at Hyderabad.

Two people, identified as Dinesh and Giri, were working as the company in-charge of the Hyderabad branch. The accused Ajith Singh R Dodiya, Rathod Kanak Singh Natubha and a woman, Thokar Soalben, a cook, were working with Dinesh and Giri at Hyderabad office.

On Monday, two of the accused, Eshwar Dileep Solanki and Harish Ram Bhai Patel came to Hyderabad on Monday in a four-wheeler, Mahindra Scorpio, to collect the cash from Dinesh and Giri working at the branch office in Banjara Hills. They collected the cash on Tuesday and all the four were proceeding in two cars, the Mahindra Scorpio and a Hyundai Accent, to Solapur, when they were intercepted by the Task Force sleuths.

The police suspect that the amount is part of a hawala transaction facilitated by a Mumbai firm.

According to the official proceedings, the Police Commissioner said the seized amount will be handed over to the Income Tax Department for further action. The persons who are in possession of money will be examined by the Income Tax department.

