Luke Coutinho's Tips On How To Stick To Your Resolutions With Indian Habits

It's just the first week of the New Year, and you are already wondering if this is going to be one more year of broken resolutions. You promised yourself you will eat better, work out more and stay healthy this year. But the procastinaton for hitting the gym and cravings for a late-night dessert don't go away so easily, do they?

Given our hectic pace of life and how tough it can be to remain fit, health resolutions are never easy to live up to. But will be able to live up to them if you make certain habits a part of your routine.

In this post, renowned Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho helps us take a look at some timeless Indian habits to achieve better health; you might have heard of them from elders in your family. A handful of habits can aid bodily processes and provide your body with much-needed nutrients.

Turmeric powder with milk at night

Having turmeric powder with milk (haldi doodh) is one of the common habits followed in many Indian homes without fail. Milk with turmeric is packed with antioxidants and provides several health benefits, including better digestion, reduced inflammation and better immunity. As you might know, turmeric is used to provide relief and recovery from a number of ailments.

Curcumin is the compound that makes turmeric so nutritious. Thus, it is important to use turmeric powder with a high concentration of this compound. Though there are a number of local varieties of turmeric available, only a handful of them have consistent curcumin levels to deliver optimal benefits. Tata Sampann’s Turmeric Powder is one of them. It has a curcumin concentration of up to 3% and is made with ingredients sourced right from the fields in Salem, Tamil Nadu. During processing, natural oils are kept intact and no artificial preservatives are added.

If you want to confirm the purity of turmeric, pay close attention to its shade; pure turmeric has a deep-golden shade.

Having a piece of jaggery after dinner

You might be already familiar how jaggery (gur) is much more nutritious than white sugar for a number of reasons. Though a piece of jaggery is high in calories, it is also rich in iron, potassium and antioxidants to boost immunity. It is recommended to have a piece of jaggery after dinner as it aids in bowel movement and prevents constipation.

Having some form of amla in your daily diet:

Be it amla powder, amla juice, pickled amla or murabba, there are numerous ways to include amla in your diet. It is packed with Vitamin C and helps boost your metabolism as well as maintain hair and skin health. You can have a spoon of amla juice or go for amla candy to reap the health benefits of this gift of nature.

Chewing tulsi leaves on an empty stomach

The Holy Basil (tulsi) plant in the courtyard is a part of many traditional Indian homes. Tulsi leaves are often used as a natural decongestant and immunity booster. Chewing a few leaves on an empty stomach is useful to clear out toxins and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes. Apart from chewing the leaves, adding them to your cup of tea is also a good option.

Having kasuri methi

As a natural herb, kasuri methi comes with several nutritional benefits. It can help you keep your cholesterol levels in check as well as maintain heart and skin health. Kasuri methi can be made a regular feature of your diet as you can easily add it to dals, vegetable gravies, pickles, etc. Though the spice is mostly usually used as a flavouring agent, it can also be used as a mouth freshener.

However, it is important to choose the right variant of kasuri methi to reap the most benefits. As is the case with several other Indian spices, natural oils in this herb are often extracted in locally available variants. Going with a standardized pack like the one by Tata Sampann is a better option as there is uniform processing and the original spice oils are left intact.

Now that you know of some easy habits to help keep up with your health resolutions, hope you get started with them and let the benefits keep you hearty and healthy over the course of the year.

