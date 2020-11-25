‘This has my heart’: Kalyani Priyadarshini on birthday pic of Samantha’s dog Hash

Samantha recently put up a picture of her dog on social media on his second birthday.

Flix Entertainment

Samantha Akkineni’s pet dog Hash recently turned two years old, and the actor shared some adorable pics on her social media. Sharing a pic of Hash with a sweater on, Samantha wrote: “Happy birthday baby boy #chroniclesofbeingcute # turns2.” This picture garnered response from her fans across the globe, and one of them was from her film industry colleague, Kalyani Priyadarshan.

In her comment, Kalyani said, “That feeling when you see other cute dogs in cute sweaters and then look at your dog who refuses to even let you put a little bow-tie on his collar @samantharuthprabhuoffl this has my heart... Happy birthday, Hash.”

Kalyani Priyadarshan is currently awaiting the release of the Malayalam movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, in which she has a cameo along with Pranav Mohanlal. This historical film, directed by Kalyani’s father Priyadarshan, has Mohanlal in the title role. It also has Ashok Selvan, Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja, Mukesh and Keerthy Suresh in the star cast, appearing in important roles.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the true life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who is a Marakkar figure. The film is directed by Priyadarshan, and is produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla and C J Roy under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment, on a very high budget. Reports are that it is one of the most expensive films to be made in Mollywood till date.

Kalyani’s other project in the pipeline is the Malayalam movie Hridayam. Directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, it has Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani as the lead pair. Besides Pranav and Kalyani, Darshana Rajendran, Aju Varghese, Vijayaragavan, Baiju, and Arun Kurian have been roped in for pivotal roles. Merryland Cinemas is bankrolling the film, in association with Noble Thomas’s Big Bang Entertainments.

She also has the long-delayed Tamil film Maanaadu, starring opposite Silambarasan. The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu. The shooting resumed earlier this month after the easing of restrictions, and the makers had recently released the first look of the film featuring Silambarasan.



Kalyani has another long-delayed Tamil film Vaan, in which she shares the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan. The film is directed by Ra Karthik and bankrolled by Selva Kumar J, under the banner of Kenanya Films. The technical crew of the film comprises George C Williams for cranking the camera, A Sreekar Prasad for taking charge at the editing table and Dheena Dhayalan to wield the music baton.

Kalyani was last seen in the Tamil anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai, in Sudha Kongara’s Ilamai Idho Idho segment.