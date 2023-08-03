Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter on Wednesday, August 2 to express his concerns over the violence in neighbouring Haryana and appeal all parties to maintain calm.
"After Manipur, now the violence in Haryana is worrysome for the whole country. I appeal to all parties to maintain calm. The police-administration should take strict action and stop the violence and restore peace. Being a neighboring state, it is natural for us to be worried," Gehlot said in a tweet.
The Chief Minister further in the tweet said that the police and the administration of border districts is on alert and there is a complete peace in the region.
Any attempt to create unrest in the state will be dealt with strictness, he added.